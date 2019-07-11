Anti-separatist Spanish MEPs dominate liberty committee

The new Spanish leadership overseeing the European Parliament's powerful committee dealing with rule of law and rights, known as Libe, are staunch opponents of Catalan secession.
The committee's newly-elected chair, Spanish socialist Juan Fernando Lopez Aguilar, said the Catalan debacle had nothing to do with fundamental rights and should not be discussed at the European Parliament.
"The rule of law in Spain, which is a constitutional democracy, means that nobody is allowed to bre...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
