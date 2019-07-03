Ad
euobserver
Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki compared judges to Nazi-era collaborators (Photo: premier.gov.pl)

Ugly face of Polish judicial reforms laid bare

Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The Polish government is punishing judges who oppose its controversial reforms with disciplinary action and smear campaigns, Amnesty International has said.

It is also attacking prosecutors who do not toe the line, the London-based NGO added in a report out on Thursday (4 July).

And its assault on rule of law is creating a climate in which violence against left-win...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU is not a 'cash cow', commission tells Poland
'Suspending' parties not enough to save EU rule of law
Trump embraces Poland, attacks Germany once again
Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki compared judges to Nazi-era collaborators (Photo: premier.gov.pl)

Tags

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections