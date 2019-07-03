Ugly face of Polish judicial reforms laid bare

The Polish government is punishing judges who oppose its controversial reforms with disciplinary action and smear campaigns, Amnesty International has said.
It is also attacking prosecutors who do not toe the line, the London-based NGO added in a report out on Thursday (4 July).
And its assault on rule of law is creating a climate in which violence against left-win...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
