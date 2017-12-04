May travels to Brussels without Ireland deal

British prime minister Theresa May is travelling to Brussels on Monday (4 December) to try to reach a deal on Brexit divorce issues despite having failed to clinch an agreement on the Northern Ireland border ahead of the meeting.

May, her Brexit minister David Davis and the prime minister's Brexit adviser Olly Robbins, will meet with EU Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker, EU negotiator Michel Barnier and Juncker's chief of staff, Martin Selmayr, for lunch.