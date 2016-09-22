Ex-EU commissioner Kroes held offshore firm

The EU's former competition commissioner Neelie Kroes was the director of an offshore company based in the Bahamas tax haven, leaked documents have revealed.
The revelation was disclosed on Wednesday (21 September) as part of a cache of 1.3 million files from the Bahamas corporate register obtained by German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung and the Washington-based International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).
Kroes had failed to declare the company, Mint Holdings Lt...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
