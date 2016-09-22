Ad
Neelie Kroes was listed as director of an offshore company based in the Bahamas, which she did not declare while at the EU commission (Photo: European Commission)

Ex-EU commissioner Kroes held offshore firm

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU's former competition commissioner Neelie Kroes was the director of an offshore company based in the Bahamas tax haven, leaked documents have revealed.

The revelation was disclosed on Wednesday (21 September) as part of a cache of 1.3 million files from the Bahamas corporate register obtained by German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung and the Washington-based International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).

Kroes had failed to declare the company, Mint Holdings Lt...

