UK diplomat scoops EU 'brexit' prize

A UK diplomat whose day job involves promoting British business in Asia's emerging market economies has scooped a €100,000 prize on the country's best economic prospects if it left the EU.
Iain Mansfield, a 30-year-old director of trade and investment at the UK embassy in the Philippines won the €100,000 Brexit Prize on Tuesday (8 April). His paper - A Blueprint for Britain: Openness not Isolation - argues that leaving the bloc in favour of joining the European Free Trade Association (E...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
