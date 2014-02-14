EU wants investigation into Spanish border guard shootings

The European Commission wants answers after Spanish border guards fired rubber bullets at migrants swimming to safety off the coast of the Ceuta, a Spanish-enclave in north Africa.

At least 12 people are said to have drowned in the incident, which occurred earlier this month, but which was confirmed on Thursday (13 February) by Spanish minister interior Jorge Fernandez Diaz.

“The commission will be requesting explanations from the Spanish authorities on these events as they conti...