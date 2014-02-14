Ad
Ceuta is one of two Spanish enclaves on the north African coast (Photo: pedrobea)

EU wants investigation into Spanish border guard shootings

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission wants answers after Spanish border guards fired rubber bullets at migrants swimming to safety off the coast of the Ceuta, a Spanish-enclave in north Africa.

At least 12 people are said to have drowned in the incident, which occurred earlier this month, but which was confirmed on Thursday (13 February) by Spanish minister interior Jorge Fernandez Diaz.

“The commission will be requesting explanations from the Spanish authorities on these events as they conti...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

