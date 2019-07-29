Johnson sets up 'war cabinet' to deliver Brexit

UK prime minister Boris Johnson set up a "war cabinet" of six senior ministers over the weekend to make decisions on Brexit, and is also preparing for a no-deal emergency budget, ministers said.

The government in London is working on the assumption that the EU will not renegotiate the Brexit divorce deal, and is preparing to leave the bloc without an agreement, Reuters reported.

Johnson said last week that unless the EU dumps the Irish backstop part of the deal (an insurance pol...