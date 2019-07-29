Ad
Boris Johnson arriving in Downing Street last week on his first day in the new job. Johnson's government is pushing ahead with no deal (Photo: 10 Downing Street)

Johnson sets up 'war cabinet' to deliver Brexit

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

UK prime minister Boris Johnson set up a "war cabinet" of six senior ministers over the weekend to make decisions on Brexit, and is also preparing for a no-deal emergency budget, ministers said.

The government in London is working on the assumption that the EU will not renegotiate the Brexit divorce deal, and is preparing to leave the bloc without an agreement, Reuters reported.

Johnson said last week that unless the EU dumps the Irish backstop part of the deal (an insurance pol...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

