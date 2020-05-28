Budapest to EU: 'Sorry seems to be the hardest word'

Europe breathes again. It seems that the darkest days of the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic are coming to an end.
Hungary has also successfully completed the first phase of the fight against the coronavirus. We have managed so far to prevent the pandemic from reaching tragic proportions similar to some member states.
This has been possible because the Hungarian government took all the necessary measures in due time and could rely on the sacrifice and discipline of the Hunga...
Judit Varga is justice minister in the government of Viktor Orban in Budapest.
