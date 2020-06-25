Ad
Many Europeans feel the EU has been irrelevant during the crisis (Photo: European Parliament)

Citizens: 'More EU cooperation' after lame virus response

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Europeans believe the EU responded poorly to the coronavirus pandemic - but a large majority think further EU cooperation is needed after the crisis, a new survey revealed.

In Italy, one of the countries worst-hit by the outbreak, 63 percent think the EU "did not live up to its responsibilities during the pandemic", while 61 percent of the French think the s...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

