Ad
euobserver
This is merely the latest attempt by EU institutions to gradually abolish any need of unanimity in the council on tax issues (Photo: ptmoney.com)

Why majority voting on EU taxation is a bad idea

EU Political
Green Economy
Opinion
by Kai Weiss, Vienna,

While most Europeans were still unwrapping their Christmas gifts, the European Commission started a new push to transition to qualified majority voting (QMV) on tax policy.

An initiative kicked off on 20 December called for "more efficient EU law-making procedures," and was followed up by an official...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen EconomyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Kai Weiss is a research fellow at the Austrian Economics Center.

Related articles

Europe needs corporate tax reform - a digital tax isn't it
The EU's tax haven blacklist - impressive or impotent?
EU suggests majority vote on digital tax by 2025
The great EU corporate tax lie
This is merely the latest attempt by EU institutions to gradually abolish any need of unanimity in the council on tax issues (Photo: ptmoney.com)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen EconomyOpinion

Author Bio

Kai Weiss is a research fellow at the Austrian Economics Center.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections