The dangers of resurgent nationalism in Greece

On 19 May, a mob assaulted the mayor of Thessaloniki, Yiannis Boutaris, during a public ceremony for the Day of the Pontic Genocide.

The incident began with shouts and insults: "Go away! We don't want you here! Leave! Dirty fag! Dirty Jew! You anti-Greek! You Skopjean! You dirty Turk! Traitor! You should hang!"

Then, several people, including some who wore the emblems of...