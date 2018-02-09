UK slams EU's 'bad faith' on Brexit transition

The UK Brexit minister slammed the EU on Thursday (8 February) as "discourteous" and having "bad faith" after the publication of some of its positions on the transition period that will follow the UK's exit from the EU in 2019-2020.

"I do not think it was in good faith to publish a document with frankly discourteous language," Brexit secretary David Davis told reporters in London.

He said that the text implied that the EU could "arbitrarily terminate" the transition, which the U...