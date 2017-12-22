Ad
The number of contract staff has gone up, partly to offset the reduction in budgeted staff posts (Photo: European Parliament)

EU to achieve promised 5% staff cut – at least in theory

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The EU is on track to meet its promise to reduce staff posts by five percent - even though the number of people actually working for EU institutions and agencies has slightly increased, as has staff expenditure.

On 1 January 2017, the main EU institutions employed 36,774 people, down from 37,262 five years earlier, the Court of Auditors said in a report published on Thursday (21 December).

Staff at 32 decent...

