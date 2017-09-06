EU ministers to discuss Polish situation again

EU member states will discuss the situation in Poland later this month, two months after a reform of the justice system that increased concerns about the respect for the rule of law and democratic standards.

At a meeting of EU ambassadors on Wednesday morning (6 September), the European Commission asked that Poland is added to the agenda of the next meeting of EU ministers on 25 September.

The commission's vice president, Frans Timmermans, will give an update for ministers on the ...