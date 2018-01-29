Poland's reputation at risk in 'death camp' law

A new Polish law on Holocaust remembrance has caused a rift with Israel and could further damage Poland's name in Europe.

The bill, passed by Poland's lower house of parliament on Friday (26 January), threatens prison terms and fines against Polish or foreign nationals who blame Poles for atrocities against Jews committed by Nazi Germany in World War II.

The stiffest penalties are for use of the term "Polish death camps" or similar to refer to German concentration and exterminat...