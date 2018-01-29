Poland's reputation at risk in 'death camp' law

A new Polish law on Holocaust remembrance has caused a rift with Israel and could further damage Poland's name in Europe.
The bill, passed by Poland's lower house of parliament on Friday (26 January), threatens prison terms and fines against Polish or foreign nationals who blame Poles for atrocities against Jews committed by Nazi Germany in World War II.
The stiffest penalties are for use of the term "Polish death camps" or similar to refer to German concentration and exterminat...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
