EU risks turning blind eye to Romania's Soviet-era justice

This week the European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker and vice-president Frans Timmermans raised concerns about the judicial independence and anti-corruption fight in Romania, mildly accusing the Romanian authorities for failing to address the issues highlighted in the EU's Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) report of November 2017.
This somewhat tempered reaction comes in response to the latest anti-corruption pro...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.
Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.