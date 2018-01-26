Ad
Anti-corruption protests in Romania (Photo: Reuters)

EU risks turning blind eye to Romania's Soviet-era justice

by Eli Hadzhieva, Brussels,

This week the European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker and vice-president Frans Timmermans raised concerns about the judicial independence and anti-corruption fight in Romania, mildly accusing the Romanian authorities for failing to address the issues highlighted in the EU's Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) report of November 2017.

This somewhat tempered reaction comes in response to the latest anti-corruption pro...

Anti-corruption protests in Romania (Photo: Reuters)

