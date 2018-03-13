Tillerson sacking to delay restart of EU-US energy summits

US president Donald Trump's firing of Rex Tillerson as secretary of state on Tuesday (13 March) will mean EU diplomacy chief Federica Mogherini will have to restart her attempts to dust off a transatlantic forum: the EU-US energy summit.

Trump announced on Tuesday that Tillerson had been replaced by Mike Pompeo, who until then had been director of the CIA.

It means that Mogherini will now need to convince Pompeo of the need to continue EU-US cooperation on energy issues, something...