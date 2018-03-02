Ad
Instead of going, former PM Silvio Berlusconi might come back to dominate Italian politics once again (Photo: Nela Lazarevic)

Italy and migration will top This WEEK

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Italy will vote over the weekend with all eyes in Europe will be fixed on the third largest economy in the eurozone to see if the results will yield to a relatively stable coalition.

The outcome could pave the way for another political comeback to Silvio Berlusconi, former prime minister, who has tipped European Parliament president Anotnio Tajani as his PM candidate in case his centre-right party wins big enough to lead a coaliti...

