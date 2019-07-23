Macron: 14 EU states agree on a migration 'mechanism'

French president Emmanuel Macron said on Monday (22 July) that a total of 14 EU member states have signed up to "solidarity mechanism" for allocating asylum-seekers across the bloc.

The announcement came after EU foreign affairs and interior ministers gathered in Paris to discuss how to distribute migration across the EU in case of a boat in distress is seeking to dock in Europe, and after Italy insisted the EU tackles the issue.

"The conclusion of this morning's meeting is that,...