Ad
euobserver
Official EU search and rescue operations in the Mediterranean Sea have stopped after Italy refused to take in migrants (Photo: Flickr)

Macron: 14 EU states agree on a migration 'mechanism'

Migration
EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

French president Emmanuel Macron said on Monday (22 July) that a total of 14 EU member states have signed up to "solidarity mechanism" for allocating asylum-seekers across the bloc.

The announcement came after EU foreign affairs and interior ministers gathered in Paris to discuss how to distribute migration across the EU in case of a boat in distress is seeking to dock in Europe, and after Italy insisted the EU tackles the issue.

"The conclusion of this morning's meeting is that,...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationEU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Libya: EU first sends migrants back, then deplores deaths
Germany shames Italy on migrant rescues
EU summit must give effective answer on migration
EU dismisses UN call to stop migrant returns to Libya
Official EU search and rescue operations in the Mediterranean Sea have stopped after Italy refused to take in migrants (Photo: Flickr)

Tags

MigrationEU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections