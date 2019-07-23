Macron: 14 EU states agree on a migration 'mechanism'

French president Emmanuel Macron said on Monday (22 July) that a total of 14 EU member states have signed up to "solidarity mechanism" for allocating asylum-seekers across the bloc.
The announcement came after EU foreign affairs and interior ministers gathered in Paris to discuss how to distribute migration across the EU in case of a boat in distress is seeking to dock in Europe, and after Italy insisted the EU tackles the issue.
"The conclusion of this morning's meeting is that,...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.