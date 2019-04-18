Romania drafts EU code on NGO migrant rescues

Operational EU guidelines on how to get refugees off stranded rescue boats are set to be published next month.
Romanian EU presidency sources told EUobserver that it "plans to deliver a set of guidelines on the temporary arrangements by the end of May, at the latest."
The efforts follow repeated episodes of NGO boat stand-offs with EU states unwilling to take in people rescued at sea.
The latest one saw 64 people stuck for almost two weeks off the Maltese coast on a boat op...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
