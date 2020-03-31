UN food chief: Don't let Covid-19 become hunger game

The Covid-19 pandemic is putting enormous strains on the public health systems around the world, and millions of people in the world's most advanced economies are in some form of quarantine.

We know the human toll will be high, and that massive efforts to turn the tide carry a heavy economic cost.

To reduce the risk of an even greater toll - shortage of food for millions, even in affluent countries - the world must take immediate actions to minimise disruptions to food supply cha...