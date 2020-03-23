Dear EU Leaders, stand up for Europeans, now!
Mankind is facing another major crisis, caused by a silent and invisible enemy that knows no borders and could potentially attack anyone.
This is a war and Europe must act accordingly to protect itself. Everything is at stake: not only our health but also our way of living, our jobs, our social structure and our economy.
Only with a strong, coordinated and united political approach can we win this battle.
At the moment,...
The authors are members of the Belgian section of Volt Europa, the pan-European political movement.
