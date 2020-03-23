Ad
'We appreciate the European Commission's first package of measures to combat Covid-19 - but there is still much to be done, the member states are still acting differently and selfishly' (Photo: Dipartimento Protezione Civile)

Dear EU Leaders, stand up for Europeans, now!

by Christophe Calis, Veronica Favalli, Marcela Valkova, Kevin Liebens, Brussels,

Mankind is facing another major crisis, caused by a silent and invisible enemy that knows no borders and could potentially attack anyone.

This is a war and Europe must act accordingly to protect itself. Everything is at stake: not only our health but also our way of living, our jobs, our social structure and our economy.

Only with a strong, coordinated and united political approach can we win this battle.

At the moment,...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

The authors are members of the Belgian section of Volt Europa, the pan-European political movement.

