EU goes fully online in lockdown This WEEK

Lockdowns all over Europe and in the EU capital, Brussels have forced meetings online, but considering the circumstances, the EU will have a relatively full agenda next week.
The regular March summit of EU leaders in Brussels has been officially postponed.
Nevertheless EU leaders will convene online next Thursday (26 March) as they have in the past two weeks to coordinate the European response to the coronavirus outbreak.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has called Euro...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.