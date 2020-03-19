Ad
euobserver
The EU has helped with the repatriation of 1,162 EU citizens to Europe from China, Japan, the US and Morocco so far (Photo: Ataturk airport)

Not easy getting 80,000 EU citizens home

EU Political
Health & Society
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

European citizens are facing challenges to return home within the European Union and beyond its borders - due to the escalating number of restrictions announced globally.

While EU citizens trying to return home are experiencing kilometre-long queues at some EU borders, there are around another 80,000 EU citizens stuck outside the bloc who want to return to Europe, the European Commission estimated on Wednesday (18 March).

"The nu...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalHealth & Society

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

EU struggles to contain corona economic fallout
Is Russia lying to WHO on virus data?
How reliable is WHO coronavirus data?
Time of coronavirus shows importance of being European
The EU has helped with the repatriation of 1,162 EU citizens to Europe from China, Japan, the US and Morocco so far (Photo: Ataturk airport)

Tags

EU PoliticalHealth & Society

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections