This new virus has given added boost to an older one – racist scapegoating of Roma (Photo: Barbora Haviarová)

Inequality, anti-Roma racism, and the coronavirus

by Bernard Rorke, Brussels,

As the coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc across Europe, and citizens are urged to self-quarantine and wash their hands with soap and warm water, what if there's nowhere to hide, if you live in an overcrowded site or shanty-town, and if you don't have access to clean water and sanitation?

This is the plight of hundreds of thousands of Roma in many EU member states.

Last week, Irish Traveller rights activist Dr Sindy Joyce tweeted: "Mincéir families living on overcrowded sites wit...

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Bernard Rorke is an editor at the European Roma Rights Centre.

