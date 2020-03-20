Ad
euobserver
EU Council president Charles Michel (c) in Skopje in January (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU preparing to unlock North Macedonia and Albania talks

EU & the World
EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU is preparing to open accession talks with North Macedonia and Albania next week after France and the Netherlands got what they wanted.

The EU "decides to open accession negotiations" with the two republics, EU states are planning to declare at a general affairs council on 24 March, if all goes well.

The five little, but giant words appeared in a draft declaration circulated by Croatia's EU presidency on Wednesday (18 March) and seen by EUobserver.

The text was all-...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

North Macedonia warns EU on 'dirtiest ever' election
EU fails to deliver on Albania and North Macedonia
EU or US: Who's in charge of Kosovo-Serbia talks?
EU Council president Charles Michel (c) in Skopje in January (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections