WHO said earlier this week that the cost of the test depends on the country - but ranges from €25 to €55 (Photo: TNS Sofres)

EU countries unable to follow WHO's call for mass testing

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Finland queried on Friday (20 March) the World Health Organization's (WHO) call to massively increase coronavirus tests, after the Nordic country run out of testing capacity this week.

"We don't understand the WHO's instructions for testing. We can't fully remove the disease from the world anymore. If someone claims that, they don't understand pandemics," Finland's head of health security, Mika Salminen, told the Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat.

The director-general of WHO, T...

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor.

