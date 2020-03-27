EU heads struggle to find joint virus response

EU leaders wrangled over how the bloc should fight the economic fallout from the coronavirus on Thursday (26 March).

During a six-hour videoconference, EU leaders debated how they should pool resources, as Germany and the Netherlands rejected the idea of issuing of joint debt bonds.

EU leaders passed the ball to the eurozone finance ministers to come up with proposals in two weeks on joint responses to deal with the looming recession in the EU due to the coronavirus, but without...