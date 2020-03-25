Parliament mulls allowances for home-working MEPs

The European Parliament is debating whether to retain MEP daily allowances, even when they work remotely from home.
The daily €323 lump sum is meant to cover things like hotel bills and meals, provided MEPs physically sign a register either inside the parliament in Brussels or in Strasbourg.
But with the mini-plenary being held off-site this week, some are speculating on whether MEPs should still be entitled to it.
Among them is Nicola Beer, a German liberal MEP and a vice-p...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
