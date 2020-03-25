Parliament mulls allowances for home-working MEPs

The European Parliament is debating whether to retain MEP daily allowances, even when they work remotely from home.

The daily €323 lump sum is meant to cover things like hotel bills and meals, provided MEPs physically sign a register either inside the parliament in Brussels or in Strasbourg.

But with the mini-plenary being held off-site this week, some are speculating on whether MEPs should still be entitled to it.

Among them is Nicola Beer, a German liberal MEP and a vice-p...