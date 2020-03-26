Ad
EU leaders had already held two videoconferences on the virus - personal meetings might be needed for deeper discussions (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU leaders at odds on virus-hit economy

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU leaders will hold their third discussion by videoconference on Thursday (26 March) afternoon on how to tackle the spread of coronavirus and its devastating economic fallout.

EU leaders are expected to back efforts by the European Commission to redirect money from the EU budget, loosen state aid a fiscal rules, and to help purchase more medical equipment for the countries of bloc.

The leaders might also back the idea of creating a European Crisis Management Centre, but details...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

