Only democracy can fight epidemics

The world has turned upside down in the last two weeks, at least that's how it feels in Europe.
Accustomed to slow and complex political decision-making, our governments have been thrown into a whirlwind of risks in which they make fateful decisions within hours in a fog of half-known or unknown facts.
While governments battle the epidemic, a parallel battle for our hearts and minds is taking shape.
President Donald Trump, trying to deflect blame from his poor leadership,...
Michael Meyer-Resende is the executive director of Democracy Reporting International, a non-partisan NGO that supports political participation.
