Beijing using lack of EU 'solidarity' to seize leadership

EU commissioner Thierry Breton is calling Covid-19 a "crisis that knows no borders," but as Europeans look out of the windows in their home confinement, borders are all they see.
New restrictions are dividing citizens from each other and real, closed borders are sprouting between European states and between the transatlantic partners.
These barriers are breaking down the freedoms the European Union is sup...
Kristine Berzina is senior fellow at the Alliance for Securing Democracy at the German Marshall Fund in Brussels, where Etienne Soula is a research assistant.
