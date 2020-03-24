Ad
euobserver
Italy is among the EU countries now receiving medical help from China - the source of the pandemic to begin with, in a test of EU solidarity (Photo: Valentina Saini)

Beijing using lack of EU 'solidarity' to seize leadership

by Kristine Berzina and Etienne Soula, Brussels,

EU commissioner Thierry Breton is calling Covid-19 a "crisis that knows no borders," but as Europeans look out of the windows in their home confinement, borders are all they see.

New restrictions are dividing citizens from each other and real, closed borders are sprouting between European states and between the transatlantic partners.

These barriers are breaking down the freedoms the European Union is sup...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Kristine Berzina is senior fellow at the Alliance for Securing Democracy at the German Marshall Fund in Brussels, where Etienne Soula is a research assistant.

