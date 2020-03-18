Ad
Press conference with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and EU Council president Charles Michel (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU closes external borders in anti-virus move

Health & Society
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU leaders have agreed to restrict most travel into Europe for at least 30 days in an unprecedented move.

The aim is to slow down the spread of coronavirus in Europe and globally and to limit the deadly outbreak's impact on the bloc's internal market of open borders.

The restrictions, agreed on Tuesday (17 March), will apply to almost all non-EU citizens with exceptions such as people transporting goods, diplomats, and military personnel, health care professionals, and researche...

Health & Society

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

