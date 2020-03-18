EU closes external borders in anti-virus move

EU leaders have agreed to restrict most travel into Europe for at least 30 days in an unprecedented move.

The aim is to slow down the spread of coronavirus in Europe and globally and to limit the deadly outbreak's impact on the bloc's internal market of open borders.

The restrictions, agreed on Tuesday (17 March), will apply to almost all non-EU citizens with exceptions such as people transporting goods, diplomats, and military personnel, health care professionals, and researche...