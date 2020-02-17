Ad
Koen Geens, Belgian minister of justice, resigned as royal envoy after giving up on coalition talks (Photo: Council of the EU)

Is Belgium heading for new elections?

by Koert Debeuf, Brussels,

Koen Geens, the Belgian minister of justice, has resigned as royal envoy in government formation talks, pointing to potential new elections.

His departure, on Friday (13 February), came after King Philippe appointed him two weeks ago to try to finally forge a coalition, almost nine months after the last vote in May 2019.

Geens' appointment ended a previous mission by Georges-Louis Bouchez, the new president of the francophone liberals (MR), and Joachim Coens, the new president of...

