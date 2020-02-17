What the EU can do for South Sudan - right now

Nearly a decade has passed since South Sudan became the world's youngest nation, yet peace remains a broken promise its people.

President Salva Kiir and opposition leader Riek Machar have until 22 February to deliver on this promise. So far, they have failed to make substantial progress in implementing the revitalised peace agreement which they signed in 2018, despite two deadline extensions.

Ordinary South Sudanese citizens rightly fear that violence could return as a result of...