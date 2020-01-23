Ad
A camp in Greece for migrants and asylum seekers. With no employment, knowledge of the languages or laws in Greece, thousands of migrants could find themselves being homeless (Photo: © European Union 2016 - European Parliament)

Analysis

Greece closing its migrant camps: what will impact be?

by Lisa Moore, New York,

Greece, a nation struggling economically, has decided to shift its refugee policy to a more constrained and limited one, in an attempt to alleviate the pressure that has been placed on the nation.

Condemnation has been directed towards the Greek government for inhumane practices within the camps, and now authorities are re-inventing the processing system.

However, there is doubt that the situation will improve, and this will most certainly place pressure on surrounding European ...

Author Bio

Lisa Moore is a freelance journalist writing on global political affairs. She also acts as an external adviser to news corporations assisting with their journalism endeavours in regards to political and current affairs.

