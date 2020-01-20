Ad
euobserver
Brexit is an act of economic self-harm, but that is as nothing compared to the diplomatic, mental and security consequences of divisions sown within the Western, liberal-democratic bloc (Photo: EUobserver)

Brexit - Europe's 'Versailles moment'?

EU & the World
EU Political
Opinion
by Vincent Stuer, Brussels,

Successful diplomatic treaties are often not so much about shaping the future as they are about surmounting the past.

The Peace of Westphalia, which in 1648 put an end to the European wars of religion, spelled out "that all that has pass'd on the one side, and the other, as well before as during the War, in Words, Writings, and Outrageous Actions... shall be entirely abolish'd in such a manner that all that might be demanded... on that behalf, shall be bury'd in eternal Oblivion."

<...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Vincent Stuer is a Belgian writer and playwright, and former speechwriter to European commission president José Manuel Barroso.

Related articles

Europe, Scotland and Brexit - what next?
Boost for Right in post-Brexit EU parliament
Brussels warns UK of 'difficult' Brexit trade talks
Brexit is an act of economic self-harm, but that is as nothing compared to the diplomatic, mental and security consequences of divisions sown within the Western, liberal-democratic bloc (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU PoliticalOpinion

Author Bio

Vincent Stuer is a Belgian writer and playwright, and former speechwriter to European commission president José Manuel Barroso.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections