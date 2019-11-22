Ad
euobserver
If all goes well for president-elect Ursula von der Leyen, the next commission will be able to take office the first week of December - even without a UK commissioner (Photo: Global Panorama)

EU Parliament to vote on the Commission This WEEK

Agenda
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Members of the Europan Parliament (EP) will vote on whether to support the new EU commission led by Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday (27 November) at noon.

The vote (by simple majority) will come following a presentation by Germany's von der Leyen of the 27 commissioners and their programmes. If approved, the new commission will finally be able to take office on 1 December - even without a UK commissioner.

The EP president David Sassoli will meet with von der Leyen on Monday (2...

