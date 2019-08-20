Spain calls for legal action against Italy on migrants

The European Commission ought to take legal action against Italy for not allowing the disembarkation of Spanish rescue ship Open Arms and for "breaking the law", Spanish deputy prime minister Carmen Calvo has said.

Calvo also insisted that the commission must "take decisions" to have a coordinated European response for those rescued in the Mediterranean Sea.

"Italy cannot have their ports closed," she said in an interview with Spanish radio broadcaster Cadena Ser.

"We have ...