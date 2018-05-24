Ad
If an EU citizen has established that his personal data should be removed, does that also apply to those accessing the internet outside the EU, like in Laos? (Photo: Jon Rawlinson)

GDPR does not (yet) give right to global oblivion

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

EU citizens will see their 'right to be forgotten' online enshrined in EU law on Friday (25 May), but its effectiveness and reach will depend on a case which is still pending in front of the Court of Justice of the EU.

The general data protection regulation (GDPR), which will apply as of Friday, gives EU citizens the right to demand from companies or organisations to have their personal data removed, unde...

