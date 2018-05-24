Privacy Shield less relevant given GDPR, says data chief

Two years ago the EU's data protection chief said the EU-US data transfer pact known as 'Privacy Shield' would increasingly play a minor role.
On the eve of the launch of the general data protection regulation (GDPR), Giovanni Buttarelli, the European data protection supervisor, maintains his position.
On Wednesday (23 May) in an interview with EUobserver, he said the soon to be enforced data rules will provide a much higher standard of safeguards that go far beyond Privacy Shiel...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
