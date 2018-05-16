Gay rights under threat in divided Europe

Malta is the best place in Europe to be gay, according to its laws. Azerbaijan is the worst, but Latvia and Poland, which are EU members, do not rank much higher, while overall progress is "stagnating".

Those were the findings of the annual Rainbow Europe survey published on Tuesday (15 May) by Ilga-Europe, an NGO in Brussels.

Malta scored 91 percent in the ranking, which looks at countries' pro-LGBTI laws and policies, after it pas...