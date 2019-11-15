Ad
euobserver
British prime minister Boris Johnson (c) agreed a deadline for the UK to leave the EU by the end of January 2020 - after first promising Brexit by the end of October 2019 'do or die' (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU threatens legal action against UK over commissioner

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The United Kingdom has until the end of next week to explain why it will not nominate a commissioner-designate - or face possible sanctions.

The ultimatum issued by the European Commission on Thursday (14 November) follows the flat-out refusal by the British government earlier this week to put forward a commissioner-candidate.

In a statement, the European Commission said the "UK authorities have until Frida...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

