euobserver
EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier will be back to set out exactly what the EU and the UK should be talking about (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Second phase of Brexit starts This WEEK

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU has entered the week with one less member, as the UK has officially became a "third country" last Friday (31 January).

However, Brexit continues as negotiations on the future relationship will start, to reach an agreement by the end of the year - a deadline that will be almost impossible to respect, officials warn.

On Monday (3 February), EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier will unveil the EU commission's proposal on the negotiating mandate for the next phase of talks.

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

