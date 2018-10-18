Ad
euobserver
Myanmar - led by Aung San Suu Kyi (pictured) - is a cause for concern, specifically the ethnic cleansing of the Rohingya minority, which has had consequences for the whole region, particularly Bangladesh (Photo: Burma Democratic Concern (BDC))

MEPs demand more from EU on human rights in Asia

by Julie Ward MEP, and six other MEPs, Brussels,

Today, heads of state of 51 Asian and European countries will be in Brussels for a summit with the EU.

As members of the European Parliament, we denounce the fact that many countries around the table are major human rights violators. We are therefore calling the EU to wake up and demand more from its partners.

For the past few years, the primacy of human rights has been put into question on the international stage.

A far-right and relativist movement has been increasingly ...

