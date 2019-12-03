Turkey veto clouds Nato party in London

Turkey's veto of a Nato defence plan is just normal pre-summit games, Lithuania has said, as Western leaders meet in the UK.

"I don't believe they [Turkey] are blocking anything against the Baltic states. They have their own security concerns ... it's more about the interests of Turkey," Lithuanian foreign minister Linas Linkevicius told EUobserver from London on Monday (2 December).

"As usual, countries are trying to discuss [summit declarations], trying to get maybe something ...