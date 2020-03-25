How the coronavirus is testing the EU's resilience

The coronavirus crisis resembles a medieval morality play.
A bad fairy has put a curse on humankind putting the princes of this world before a terrible dilemma: either save as many people as possible - and, in the process, destroy the economy - or keep the economy going at the cost of thousands of lives.
For the coming months, national leaders will be torn back and forth between these conflicting imperatives, while everybody hopes - and some pray - for a deus ex machina, a medic...
Stefan Lehne is a visiting scholar at Carnegie Europe.
