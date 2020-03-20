Coronavirus forces Merkel's biggest crisis campaign yet

She did what she had to do.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has just started nothing less than the biggest crisis communication campaign of her career, dwarfing the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) crisis of Helmut Kohl's black party donations in the 1990s, the costly euro crisis and even the migration crisis, which is still ongoing but reduced to background noise amid the coronavirus.
With infection rates multipl...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Michael Kambeck is partner and Germany director with the lobbyists Boldt Partners.
Michael Kambeck is partner and Germany director with the lobbyists Boldt Partners.