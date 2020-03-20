Ad
euobserver
Chancellor Angela Merkel addressing the German nation on Wednesday night (18 March) (Photo: Kanzleramt)

Coronavirus forces Merkel's biggest crisis campaign yet

EU Political
Health & Society
Opinion
by Michael Kambeck, Cologne,

She did what she had to do.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has just started nothing less than the biggest crisis communication campaign of her career, dwarfing the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) crisis of Helmut Kohl's black party donations in the 1990s, the costly euro crisis and even the migration crisis, which is still ongoing but reduced to background noise amid the coronavirus.

With infection rates multipl...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalHealth & SocietyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Michael Kambeck is partner and Germany director with the lobbyists Boldt Partners.

Related articles

EU struggles to contain corona economic fallout
How reliable is WHO coronavirus data?
What does coronavirus 'Black Swan' mean for markets?
Chancellor Angela Merkel addressing the German nation on Wednesday night (18 March) (Photo: Kanzleramt)

Tags

EU PoliticalHealth & SocietyOpinion

Author Bio

Michael Kambeck is partner and Germany director with the lobbyists Boldt Partners.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections