Africa wary of European tourists spreading virus

Italy's far-right leader Matteo Salvini last month demanded "armour-plated" borders, over fears African boat migrants would spread Covid-19 into his country.

Two days later sub-Saharan Africa announced its first case - shortly after a 44-year old Italian landed at Lagos airport in Nigeria. Algeria did the same when another Italian was found to have also contracted the virus.

By mid-March, the United Nation's World Health Organization announced the spread of the virus "in the Afri...