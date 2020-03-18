Africa wary of European tourists spreading virus

Italy's far-right leader Matteo Salvini last month demanded "armour-plated" borders, over fears African boat migrants would spread Covid-19 into his country.
Two days later sub-Saharan Africa announced its first case - shortly after a 44-year old Italian landed at Lagos airport in Nigeria. Algeria did the same when another Italian was found to have also contracted the virus.
By mid-March, the United Nation's World Health Organization announced the spread of the virus "in the Afri...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
