Africa visit and EU parliament missions This WEEK

The European Commission will visit on Thursday (27 February) the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, for a joint meeting with the African Union, before the EU-Africa strategy is unveiled in the coming weeks.
This new approach aims to bring Africa and Europe closer together through the strengthening of economic cooperation and sustainable development.
Meanwhile, the commissioner for neighbourhood and enlargement, Olivér Várhelyi, will...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.